Twitter: @THEJamesWhale

Famous, why? Being a rather controversial radio host

Bio: James Whale's dulcet and occasionally controversial tones can currently be heard on stations such as BBC Radio Essex and BBC Radio Kent. He also hosts his own online channel followed by "loyal listeners who have been tuning into his unique acerbic, incisive style since he became a hit with his full and frank style in 1974."

More like this

That, erm, frank style has sometimes hindered Whale's career. He was fired by TalkSport in 2008 for breaching impartiality rules, and has also been caught in a racism storm on Radio Kent.

Whale recently wrote an autobiography titled "Almost a Celebrity." Presumably he's hoping a stint in the CBB will raise his ranking to full celeb...

Here he is talking about being harsh but fair on the air as he released his book:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=73u8-qyj27Q

And that time everything went wrong and he walked out:

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4T83E35FSUQ