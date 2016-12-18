Lives: Northern Ireland

She says: “I need guidance and a little bit of mentoring to help me make that first million.”

Grainne works throughout the country on projects from film sets to fashion shows. She says her hunger and passion push her to succeed and she puts maximum effort into everything she does. She is confident that her self-belief and strong-mindedness will see her through the tasks.

Over the course of The Apprentice process, Grainne's organisation, pragmatism and level-headedness have been praised, but recent weeks have seen her more out of her depth. Can she turn things around in the interview process, or will Lord Sugar's interviewers tear her ambitious business plan to shreds?