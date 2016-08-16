Who is Frankie Grande? Celebrity Big Brother 2016 contestant guide
Popstar Ariana Grande's half brother isn't new to the world of Big Brother and he ruffled a few feathers during his stint in the US house, so expect fireworks
Name: Frank James Michael Grande Marchione (usually shortened to Frankie Grande, Frankie James Grande or Frankie J Grande)
Age: 33
Twitter: @FrankieJGrande
Famous, why? Frankie is an American dancer, musical theatre star, singer, producer, TV host and YouTube personality. Singer Ariana Grande is his half sister. He took part in the US series of Big Brother in 2014 and placed fifth. His stint wasn't without controversy, Grande later going on record to apologise for comments made about his fellow contestants' sexuality on chat show The Talk.
Bio: Frankie has appeared on Broadway in both Rock of Ages (2014-2015) and Mamma Mia! (2007-2010). In 2012 he launched his YouTube page where he has more than 400,000 subscribers. Grande was a judge on America's Best Dance Crew in 2015 and this year he will co-host live fashion and shopping show Style Code Live weeknights on Amazon.
Then: receiving a letter from Ariana while in the Big Brother house in the US
Now: Being introduced as a host of Amazon's Style Code Live