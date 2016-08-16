Twitter: @FrankieJGrande

Famous, why? Frankie is an American dancer, musical theatre star, singer, producer, TV host and YouTube personality. Singer Ariana Grande is his half sister. He took part in the US series of Big Brother in 2014 and placed fifth. His stint wasn't without controversy, Grande later going on record to apologise for comments made about his fellow contestants' sexuality on chat show The Talk.

Bio: Frankie has appeared on Broadway in both Rock of Ages (2014-2015) and Mamma Mia! (2007-2010). In 2012 he launched his YouTube page where he has more than 400,000 subscribers. Grande was a judge on America's Best Dance Crew in 2015 and this year he will co-host live fashion and shopping show Style Code Live weeknights on Amazon.

More like this

Then: receiving a letter from Ariana while in the Big Brother house in the US

Advertisement

Now: Being introduced as a host of Amazon's Style Code Live