Famous, why? Marrying Liza Minnelli, producing and fronting various reality shows

Bio: Born in 1953, Gest spent most of his career as a producer in America, with his work including the hugely popular 30th Anniversary TV Celebration of Michael Jackson in 2001 with more fame coming from his torrid marriage to actress and singer Liza Minnelli.

But Gest came to British attention after he appeared on the 2006 series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, winning the nations’ hearts and snapping up deals for three new TV series and a slot at the Royal Variety Performance after leaving the jungle.

More like this

Over the years Gest has appeared in over 100 shows on UK television including a hosting slot on The Friday Night Project, judging ITV talent shows Grease is the Word and Soapstar Superstar, opening his doors to reality series This Is David Gest and various guest spots on The One Show, The F Word, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Loose Women and many more.

Most recently, Gest has taken various Soul and R&B artists on tour around the UK for musical shows like David Gest's Legends Of Soul Live Concert and David Gest's (I've Had) The Time Of My Life Tour.

Then... Hitting the stores with Liza Minnelli in a Ruby Wax documentary

Now... Bonding with Gordon Ramsay on The F Word

Advertisement

Celebrity Big Brother airs nightly at 9:00pm on Channel 5