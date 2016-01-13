Twitter: @DarrenDOfficial

Famous, why? For his many West End theatre roles

Bio: Young Mr Day was always keen on the thespian life, beginning his career with a comedy cabaret troupe when he was just 17 (quickly followed by a stint as a Butlin's redcoat for a season).

He broke through on BBC1 talent show Opportunity Knocks in 1987, coming fourth in the final but using the exposure as a springboard to a successful West End career. He closed his eyes and drew back the curtain as Joseph in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical (replacing Phillip Schofield and, to many minds, outshining even the Schofe in the role). Starring roles in Grease, Summer Holiday and Godspell have secured his place in the musical theatre pantheon but he has also presented TV, with stints on You Bet! And Don’t Try This at Home.

He knows his way around a reality show, too: he was in the first series of I’m a Celebrity in 2002 (he was the third to be eliminated in the show which was eventually won by Tony Blackburn). Day has also developed a reputation as something of a ladies’ man…or “love rat” as he's often dubbed by the tabloids for his allegedly colourful private life.

Then: A fresh-faced Day doing his best Cliff on Top of the Pops...

Now: Talking about his 2012 musical The Last Session