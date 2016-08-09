Twitter: @onebiggins

Famous, why? Camp and flamboyant raconteur and reality TV regular, he starred in many prestigious dramas in the 1970s.

Bio: You may be forgiven for thinking that the man known as Biggins is just a reality and panto star but in fact he has quite a prestigious acting CV.

A favourite of the classic Ronnie Barker BBC sitcom Porridge (he played the likeable inmate Lukewarm) he also enjoyed popular turns in Whatever Happened to the Likely Lads and Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em. More serious parts included Nero in the epic, star-studded BBC drama series I, Claudius, as well as a supporting role in the original Poldark in 1977.

Children of the 80s will remember Biggins in the spooky TV series Rentaghost and he has enjoyed an array of theatre appearances, although panto has been a particular speciality of late.

A close friend of the late Cilla Black, Biggins has also been a regular face on the reality TV circuit in recent years, winning I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2007 and has also gracing Celebrity Come Dine With Me, Channel 4’s Celebrity Five Go To… and Celebrity Masterchef.

Catch him as Lukewarm in the classic BBC comedy Porridge

Biggins talks about his jungle experiences