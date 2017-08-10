Who is Brandi Glanville? Celebrity Big Brother 2017 contestant profile
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and bestselling author is also a former model
Celebrity Big Brother 2017 housemates: Brandi Glanville
Age: 44
Twitter: @BrandiGlanville
Instagram: brandiglanville
Facebook: brandiglanville1
Best known for: Starring in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and being a bestselling author
Bio: Before she was a reality TV star, Brandi was actually a model from a young age. At 16 she signed to Elite Model Management (whose other high profile signings include Cindy Crawford, Lara Stone and Heidi Klum) and modelled for brands like Gucci and Chanel.
However she gained a bigger level of fame when she starred in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
The reality show documents the lives of a group of women and friends who live in Beverly Hills (funny that); Brandi was on screen between seasons two and six.
After quitting the show, she appeared on Celebrity Apprentice in the US, as well as other shows including Famously Single and My Kitchen Rules.
Brandi also fronts her own podcast called Brandi Glanville Unfiltered and has released two books: Drinking and Tweeting and Drinking and Dating. We wait with bated breath to see what other 'Drinking and...' books will be released in future.
Drinking and Eating? Drinking and Shopping? Drinking and Operating Heavy Machinery? Who knows.