* Helen hit headlines four years ago for her reported involvement with Manchester United and England footballer Wayne Rooney. She says she doesn't regret her actions but wishes it hadn't come out in the press where it got blown out of all proportion.

* Helen lives with her ten-year-old son and is single as she finds it hard to trust men. "I went from being a f***ing horn dog, borderline sex addict to not having sex at all," she says. "Let's just say, I've learned a lot about myself from celibacy."

* Helen was brought up a Catholic but no longer practises and compares herself to Katie Hopkins. "I'm massively against abortion. I truly believe that Catholic schools are better than non-faith schools."