Twitter: @AubreyODay

Famous, why? US reality star who rose to fame as part of girlband Danity Kane



Bio: We imagine Katie Waissel and Aubrey O'Day will have a thing or two in common in the Big Brother house. Both appeared on reality shows, both got burned pretty bad, both have been trying to forge their way in the entertainment industry ever since. For O'Day, the big break came in Sean "P Diddy" Combs' series Making the Band 3 which oversaw the formation of Danity Kane.

More like this

Not heard of them? The girl group never really made the leap across the pond but in the States they scored two number one albums before O'Day's acrimonious relationship with Combs led to her being kicked out of the band. Since then she's kept herself in the public eye – including a stint on Donald Trump's Celebrity Apprentice and US reality series Famously Single where a bunch of 'celeb' singletons move in together in a bid to solve their romantic problems. It also features British reality stalwart Calum Best.

Then: Performing for Diddy on Making the Band

Advertisement

Now: Chatting Famously Single with Brandi Glanville and her new relationship with Jersey Shore star Pauly D