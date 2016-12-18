Who is Alana Spencer? The Apprentice 2016 candidate guide
The baking businesswoman will stop at nothing to get what she wants
The Apprentice 2016 contestants: Alana Spencer
Age: 24
Occupation: Owner, Cake Company
Lives: Ceredigion, Wales
Follow on Twitter @Alana_Spencer
She says: “I am incredibly hard working, driven, and I'll stop at nothing to get what I want.”
More like this
Describing herself as determined, creative and charming, Alana started her first business, a chocolate company, at age 17 before moving on to selling cakes. She believes she is an adaptable businesswoman who will not shy away from any task Lord Sugar sets.
Early in the process Alana struggled with the pressure, and now believes she has come out the other end stronger. But will she be able to convince Lord Sugar's interviewers that she's up to the task of becoming Lord Sugar's business partner?