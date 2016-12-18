Lives: Ceredigion, Wales

She says: “I am incredibly hard working, driven, and I'll stop at nothing to get what I want.”

Describing herself as determined, creative and charming, Alana started her first business, a chocolate company, at age 17 before moving on to selling cakes. She believes she is an adaptable businesswoman who will not shy away from any task Lord Sugar sets.

Early in the process Alana struggled with the pressure, and now believes she has come out the other end stronger. But will she be able to convince Lord Sugar's interviewers that she's up to the task of becoming Lord Sugar's business partner?