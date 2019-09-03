Here’s everything you need to know about Treasure Island with Bear Grylls…

When is Treasure Island with Bear Grylls on TV?

The challenging show is currently billed to return on Sunday 8th September, likely with a 9pm time slot, on Channel 4.

Who are the 12 castaways taking part?

(L-R) Marco, Mano, Elissa, Emily, Jim, Cat, Bear, Morag, Irene, Jack, Ivar, Ruby and Ben.

The motley crew of Islanders include a relative to the royal family, a former reality TV star and the oldest participant ever. The 12 contestants are:

Marco, 30, Photographer and graphic designer Mano, 42, Paediatric Neurosurgeon Elissa, 33, writer Emily, 30, Dental nurse Jim, 50, Managing a consulting business for building projects Cat, 28, nurse Morag, 58, runs a portfolio of properties Irene, 75, self-employed Jack, 24, plumbing and heating Ivar, 55, runs the Bridwell Park estate Ruby, 20, waitress supervisor Ben, 27, salesman

Where is Treasure Island with Bear Grylls filmed?

The show is usually filmed on a remote uninhabited island in the Pacific Ocean.

Several Islands off the coast of Panama have been home to our contestants over the month-long period.

It is yet to be confirmed which Island our hopefuls will be heading to.

How has the format changed?

This time, the stakes are higher as £100,000 in cash has now been hidden across the Island.

The Islanders will not only have to survive the gruelling island, with hopefuls now having to be pushed to their very limits to find the ‘treasure’.

However, it is not simply a case of finders keepers for the castaways: if they leave early, they must leave empty-handed. Only those who make it to the very end can keep their share of any prize money they find.

It adds a fascinating new dynamic to the programme, begging the question of whether the Islanders will work together to bank as much cash as possible, or leave the weak behind in the ultimate survival of the fittest.

On the change, Bear Grylls explained, “this radical new twist on the Island experience will test whether human nature really is ruled by the quest for financial gain, or whether co-operation and altruism in the face of adversity can bring their own reward.”

Treasure Island with Bear Grylls comes to Channel 4 soon.