What the internet thought of tonight's Strictly Come Dancing launch show
Twitter was feeling the love for telly's sparkliest Saturday night show, spotting fake smiles and lusting after the new professional dancers
Strictly Come Dancing made a triumphant return to our telly screens this evening as the show's 13th series kicked off on BBC1. 15 brand new celebrities were paired with their professional partners. It was exciting - and it looks like Twitter has already been Strictly-fied after just one episode....
So delighted #Strictly's back in my life! The World lives in troubled times so this will be our little sequined, shiny escape!! Thanks #BBC
— Kath Wilson (@katsitter) September 5, 2015
There was excitement from viewers and the dancers alike...
Not long until the 1st show of @bbcstrictly tonight at 7:15pm! Tune in & find out who all of our celebs will be dancing with! #SoExciting ?
— Janette Manrara (@JManrara) September 5, 2015
I bloody love this time of year. Real fires and #strictly and cosy clothes
— Simon Smith (@LifeTestDummy) September 5, 2015
I've got the warm feels about #strictly this year. Nice bunch of celebrities who seem relatively evenly-matched and smartly paired off.
— Marie Phillips (@mpphillips) September 5, 2015
Eagle-eyed viewers reckoned they spied a few fake smiles...
My favourite thing about the #Strictly launch show is the fake happy looks on the dancers' faces when they get an old partner. #scd
— Nicola Oakley (@nicolajoakley) September 5, 2015
Ola when she got the partner she didn't want #Strictly pic.twitter.com/MMPtaVzcAs
— Shell (@shells_twits) September 5, 2015
But they were quickly distracted by the rather aesthetically pleasing new pros:
Loving the new series of #strictly OBVS. Also Gleb ?
— Seb Law (@sebulous) September 5, 2015
Oh hello... That last new male dancer is HOT!! ? #Strictly
— Hayley (@haysparkle1) September 5, 2015
Oohhhh think I might quite like Giovanni tooooooooo. #Strictly ????
— Hazel McGibbon (@HMcgibbon) September 5, 2015
Otile is already my favourite #Strictly
— Richard Osman (@richardosman) September 5, 2015
Soon it was time for the celebs to meet their professional partners. And we think it's fair to say Iwan Thomas was one of the most chuffed with his...
More like this
Ha ha! @Iwanrunner Brilliant! In this 1 second he ripped my skirt, broke my nail and my boobs popped out!! This is going to be great series
— Ola Jordan (@The_OlaJordan) September 5, 2015
Jay McGuiness definitely got the sympathy vote for looking so terrified...
Could Jay look any more petrified?! Not one toe has been tapped and he's sweating! #Strictly
— Emily (@emilyslattery) September 5, 2015
Helen George was already gaining fans - and jealous admirers
I don't watch Call The Midwife at all, but Helen right now is being my Strictly spirit animal. #Strictly
— LH 'Daisy' Johnson (@chaletfan) September 5, 2015
Ooh, Helen gets Aljaz on #strictly. All the other female contestants now HATE her. #luckygirl
— Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) September 5, 2015
While Twitter predicted that Kirsty and Brendan could be Strictly's most competitive couple to date
This won't be a competitive pair AT ALL #scd #strictly
— Marianka Swain (@mkmswain) September 5, 2015
And that bookies favourite Peter Andre was definitely headed for brilliant things...
I think @MrPeterAndre & @JManrara are going to be brilliant #Strictly
— Michelle Pryde △⃒⃘ (@michellepryde) September 5, 2015
There was some concern that Anthony Ogogo might have got confused about what show he was on...
Anthony is acting like he's on Take Me Out ? #Strictly
— Sarrah (@MissSarrah) September 5, 2015
But all in all, Twitter was loving the sparkle of Strictly being back on their telly screens.
If only we didn't have to wait another three weeks for the next episode, eh?
We have to wait 3 weeks? THREE WEEKS?! Whhhhhhhhhhhhhhyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy??? #Strictly pic.twitter.com/rjXV1at0PJ
— Miss Stringer (@MissStringerMus) September 5, 2015
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 on Friday 25th September