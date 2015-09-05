Not long until the 1st show of @bbcstrictly tonight at 7:15pm! Tune in & find out who all of our celebs will be dancing with! #SoExciting ? — Janette Manrara (@JManrara) September 5, 2015

I bloody love this time of year. Real fires and #strictly and cosy clothes — Simon Smith (@LifeTestDummy) September 5, 2015

I've got the warm feels about #strictly this year. Nice bunch of celebrities who seem relatively evenly-matched and smartly paired off. — Marie Phillips (@mpphillips) September 5, 2015

Eagle-eyed viewers reckoned they spied a few fake smiles...

My favourite thing about the #Strictly launch show is the fake happy looks on the dancers' faces when they get an old partner. #scd — Nicola Oakley (@nicolajoakley) September 5, 2015

Ola when she got the partner she didn't want #Strictly pic.twitter.com/MMPtaVzcAs — Shell (@shells_twits) September 5, 2015

But they were quickly distracted by the rather aesthetically pleasing new pros:

Loving the new series of #strictly OBVS. Also Gleb ? — Seb Law (@sebulous) September 5, 2015

Oh hello... That last new male dancer is HOT!! ? #Strictly — Hayley (@haysparkle1) September 5, 2015

Oohhhh think I might quite like Giovanni tooooooooo. #Strictly ???? — Hazel McGibbon (@HMcgibbon) September 5, 2015

Otile is already my favourite #Strictly — Richard Osman (@richardosman) September 5, 2015

Soon it was time for the celebs to meet their professional partners. And we think it's fair to say Iwan Thomas was one of the most chuffed with his...

Ha ha! @Iwanrunner Brilliant! In this 1 second he ripped my skirt, broke my nail and my boobs popped out!! This is going to be great series — Ola Jordan (@The_OlaJordan) September 5, 2015

Jay McGuiness definitely got the sympathy vote for looking so terrified...

Could Jay look any more petrified?! Not one toe has been tapped and he's sweating! #Strictly — Emily (@emilyslattery) September 5, 2015

Helen George was already gaining fans - and jealous admirers

I don't watch Call The Midwife at all, but Helen right now is being my Strictly spirit animal. #Strictly — LH 'Daisy' Johnson (@chaletfan) September 5, 2015

Ooh, Helen gets Aljaz on #strictly. All the other female contestants now HATE her. #luckygirl — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) September 5, 2015

While Twitter predicted that Kirsty and Brendan could be Strictly's most competitive couple to date

This won't be a competitive pair AT ALL #scd #strictly — Marianka Swain (@mkmswain) September 5, 2015

And that bookies favourite Peter Andre was definitely headed for brilliant things...

There was some concern that Anthony Ogogo might have got confused about what show he was on...

Anthony is acting like he's on Take Me Out ? #Strictly — Sarrah (@MissSarrah) September 5, 2015

But all in all, Twitter was loving the sparkle of Strictly being back on their telly screens.

If only we didn't have to wait another three weeks for the next episode, eh?

We have to wait 3 weeks? THREE WEEKS?! Whhhhhhhhhhhhhhyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy??? #Strictly pic.twitter.com/rjXV1at0PJ — Miss Stringer (@MissStringerMus) September 5, 2015

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 on Friday 25th September

Robin Windsor, Alex Jones and Sir Bruce Forsyth will be at the Radio Times Festival this September.