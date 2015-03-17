1950s

With strict rationing until 1954, food supplies were limited. It would be suet puddings, liver and potatoes for the main midday meal, with wholemeal bread and dripping, pilchards and tomatoes in the evening. Meals were accompanied by tea with milk and sugar. The end of rationing saw bacon, white bread and fresh eggs as exciting treats.

1960s

Britain embraced convenience food such as tinned beef, pasta and rice pudding. In 1962, a third of all homes had a fridge, which saw the rise of frozen peas, chips and fishfingers. Cereal was also introduced – and became a popular evening meal. People spent 28% of their income on food, as opposed to as little as 12% today.

1970s

Dinner could be gammon, eggs, chips and beans, with beetroot and tomatoes on the side, plus tinned peaches, biscuits and cake for dessert. With more women at work, the emphasis was on speedy, easy meals. Beer was more popular than ever, with 90% of it consumed in pubs compared with just 50% today.

1980s

Moving away from the meat and two veg, we started experimenting with new foods and new gadgets. The microwave saw the rise in supermarket ready meals like chicken kiev, moussaka and cauliflower cheese. Tea, coffee and sugar were still popular but now it might be orange juice with dinner instead.

1990s

It was all about convenient midweek meals, with sushi and pizza popular. On Sundays workers would take time to cook roast dinners of chicken, potatoes, cauliflower, peas and gravy. As people ate more fast food in the week, they cooked for pleasure at the weekends, inspired by a new fun generation of chefs like Nigella and Jamie.

