Take a bunch of kids under the age of thirteen, add a whirlwind presentation of the year’s events, a few comfy sofas, and then watch the unfolding hilarity as they dissect the world around them in the incisive and sometimes ludicrous manner only children can. Welcome to Gogglesprogs.

The usual Gogglebox crew were displaced for this Christmas special all about those cherished pearls of wisdom that only spring from the mouths of babes and sucklings. Was this experiment as compelling as the typical formula that uses the show’s sofa-bound regulars? What was your favourite soundbite of the entire show? Let us know what you thought in the comments section below.