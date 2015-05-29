While Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon said that they admire Chloe as a performer and were impressed by her dancing and stage presence, they weren't as wowed by this trick as the one in her original audition, which saw her make a motorcycle disappear.

Simon Cowell could be heard meowing like a cat and flicking his nails (Alesha did try to tell him to shut up) throughout, implying the girls were being catty.

"I'm sorry, but she just flew in mid-air. What's not to love?" Cowell asked. "You didn't get enough credit for what you just did."

"I'm just sad Squiddly and Diddly didn't like it," he added, calling his fellow judges by the names of his own two pet dogs (no, I'm not sure why we swapped from cats to dogs either).

