Watch the stars of Gogglebox in action
Get a taste of Channel 4's hit ob doc Gogglebox as show favourites June and Leon, Steph and Dom, the Tapper family and more discuss cooking show Nigellissima
Yelling at the telly has become primetime entertainment as the stars of Gogglebox delight us with their take on the week's top telly.
From trying to figure out who the stars are, to commenting on their clothes, political opinions and acting ability the Gogglebox stars are ready to tell us exactly what they think.
Missed out on watching people watch telly? Here's a flavour of the show as top Goggleboxers June and Leon, Steph and Dom, The Tapper family and more tune in to Nigella Lawson's cookery show Nigellissima...
