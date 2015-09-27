Was Carol Kirkwood's challenging Cha Cha a strategic choice by Strictly bosses?
The One Show and Strictly alumnus Alex Jones certainly thinks so...
Carol Kirkwood, telly's smiliest weather presenter, found herself bottom of the leader board at the end of this weekend's Strictly Come Dancing live shows.
The BBC Breakfast presenter danced a Cha Cha to Thunder in My Heart by Leo Sayer with professional partner Pasha Kovalev – and it failed to impress the judges.
"A flood of errors with a total technical drought", said Bruno while Craig added: "The cold front blew in darling, and you did not survive it."
She scored a 2 from Craig, 5s from Len and Darcey and a 4 from Bruno.
It was a disappointing start, but one that might have been planned by producers, suggests The One Show host and former Strictly star Alex Jones.
Speaking at the Radio Times Festival today, the star suggested that a lot of "strategic thinking" goes into the show and each celebrity's song and dance choice every week.
Calling the Cha Cha "a bugger", she wondered aloud whether Strictly bosses had given fan favourite Carol a tough dance in week one when she's safe and won't face the public vote, adding that perhaps she'll be given a Waltz – "which she'll be wonderful at" – when it matters.
An interesting theory, eh?
Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6:20pm on BBC1