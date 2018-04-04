Desperate Housewives star Teri Hatcher came all the way from Wisteria Lane to the Bake Off tent – and she was Extremely Excited about it. She even brought her own ingredients, including 48 eggs (just in case).

The actress (and former Lois Lane) turns out to be a HUGE Bake Off fan and couldn't believe her luck as she entered the tent for the Stand Up to Cancer celebrity special. There was much jumping up and down. It was excellent.