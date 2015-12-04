During his time in the jungle he was seen as the dad of the group, and took his role as first camp leader of the series very seriously indeed. As well as being admired for doing plenty of trials and being lots of fun, Hadley also caused a stir when he refused to be a bell boy and suggested that the women would be better at doing the laundry.

"I honestly don't think people realise it's real," Hadley said of the jungle experience. "It's hard work."

Perhaps hardest of all for Hadley was living with Lady Colin Campbell. Like many other campers, he had found her the biggest challenge of all. She wasn't keen on him either, calling him "little better than a buffoon".

So who does he think deserves to win the show?

"I'd love Kieron to win, Hadley said."He's really come out of himself. He's a funny, funny guy. He'd love it."