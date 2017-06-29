Today's top stories in 90 seconds: Emilia Clarke's Thrones announcement, Love Island's new villa, Friends' coffee addiction
Thursday 29th June's biggest TV and entertainment headlines
Published: Thursday, 29 June 2017 at 0:03 pm
What are today's top entertainment stories? Watch our 90-second news round-up below for a speedy digest of the headlines on Thursday 29th June...
- Emilia Clarke is ready to hang up her wig after confirming she will not play Daenerys in any of the Game of Thrones sequels or spin-offs.
- Love Islanders to face “ultimate test of loyalty” as the boys and girls are split and new contestants are introduced.
- One Friends mega-fan has gone through all 236 episodes of the sitcom to work out how many cups of coffee each character drank.
