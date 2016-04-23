Three very different Britain's Got Talent acts to look forward to
From an Irish school choir, via a funky dance act, to a husband and wife double act in their sixties get a taste of what's coming next as Simon Cowell and co hunt for an act fit for the Queen
Britain's Got Talent can't be accused of lacking variety, with tonight's show hopping from a mesmerising school choir to a dance-filled trip down memory lane. And we've got the clips to prove it.
Yes, ahead of this weekend's third audition episode, have a sneak peek at some of the stand-out acts:
Presentation School Choir
This all-girl choir from Ireland delights with stunning vocals and some unexpected choreography.
Singers Ian and Anne
The singing's one thing, Anne's moves are quite the other. Hop up out of your seat and groove along...
Balance Unity
Taylor Goodridge, 17, certainly seems to know what he's doing when it comes to Britain's Got Talent: be different, be good, be nostalgic. Get ready for a dance routine jam-packed with funky moves and nods to BGT series gone by...
See Britain's Got Talent tonight from 8:00pm on ITV