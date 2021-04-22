Richard Madeley delights viewers with This Is My House appearance

Just when you think madcap gameshow This Is My House can’t deliver anything greater, it welcomes TV legend Richard Madeley to its judging line-up.

Advertisement

Sitting alongside regular judges Judi Love, Emily Atack and Bill Bailey, as well as fellow guest judge Joe Sugg (who, it turns out, loves drawing graphs), Richard delivered instantly with an anecdote about OJ Simpson.

He also revealed that, startlingly, he once interviewed Elton John but completely forgot until wife Judy Finnigan informed him the chat had taken place recently.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

This is My House fans were thrilled to see Richard on the show, who announced from the start that his journalism background made him excellent at spotting liars.

Richard Madeley is always excellent value. #thisismyhouse — Roz Laws (@rozlaws) April 22, 2021

Richard threw himself into the guessing game, taking lots of notes and receiving compliments from fellow judge, Judi and Bill Bailey who praised the ‘wealth of experience’ he brought to the panel. Viewers thought he fitted in nicely.

My love for Richard Madeley knows no bounds #ThisIsMyHouse — David Morgan (@thisisdavid) April 22, 2021

Meanwhile, one eagle-eyed viewer thought she’d stumbled upon an incredible celebrity secret…

Just occurred to me that you could believe Richard Madeley is Joe Sugg’s dad and now I can’t un-see it #thisismyhouse pic.twitter.com/EV7Qpb7sBK — Sarah Doran (@sarahisnothere) April 22, 2021

Tonight’s task was to work out which of four women was the real Claire, living in a fancy house in Guilford with a walk-in wardrobe, an Aga and a tapestry on the wall. But Joe Sugg was more interested in solving the true mystery of the evening: why wasn’t Stacey wearing any socks when she was touring round the house? Some questions will never be answered…

Advertisement

This Is My House airs on BBC One Thursday nights at 9pm on BBC One. To find out what else is on telly, check out our TV Guide.