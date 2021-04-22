Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Reality TV
  5. Richard Madeley delights viewers with This Is My House appearance

Richard Madeley delights viewers with This Is My House appearance

The perfect guest judge.

Richard Madeley (Getty)

Published:

Just when you think madcap gameshow This Is My House can’t deliver anything greater, it welcomes TV legend Richard Madeley to its judging line-up.

Advertisement

Sitting alongside regular judges Judi Love, Emily Atack and Bill Bailey, as well as fellow guest judge Joe Sugg (who, it turns out, loves drawing graphs), Richard delivered instantly with an anecdote about OJ Simpson.

He also revealed that, startlingly, he once interviewed Elton John but completely forgot until wife Judy Finnigan informed him the chat had taken place recently.

This is My House fans were thrilled to see Richard on the show, who announced from the start that his journalism background made him excellent at spotting liars.

Richard threw himself into the guessing game, taking lots of notes and receiving compliments from fellow judge, Judi and Bill Bailey who praised the ‘wealth of experience’ he brought to the panel. Viewers thought he fitted in nicely.

Meanwhile, one eagle-eyed viewer thought she’d stumbled upon an incredible celebrity secret…

Tonight’s task was to work out which of four women was the real Claire, living in a fancy house in Guilford with a walk-in wardrobe, an Aga and a tapestry on the wall. But Joe Sugg was more interested in solving the true mystery of the evening: why wasn’t Stacey wearing any socks when she was touring round the house? Some questions will never be answered…

Advertisement

This Is My House airs on BBC One Thursday nights at 9pm on BBC One. To find out what else is on telly, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about This Is My House

Richard Madeley (Getty)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!
Kitchen Classics Herb Pack

Exclusive offer from Radio Times:

Save 17% on Kitchen Classic Herb plants

Get offer