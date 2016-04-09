Beyond sword swallowing we can’t give away what he does, but to give you a taster, this is how the judges react.

And once he’s done with frightening the life out of everyone, Cowell tells the performer: “I actually thought you were going to die. This is going to be one of those auditions I will never, ever forget – and I’ve seen a lot!”

David Walliams concurs: “It was incredible, but I was really, really happy when it was over… I was relieved that you were still alive at the end of it.”

More like this

Magala himself is no stranger to the Got Talent shows. He’s been on America’s Got Talent, Ukraine’s Got Talent and he actually won Russia’s Got Talent. But he’s determined to perform for the royal family. Although, he admits the Royal Variety Performance might not actually be quite the right fit for him:

“I’m not really sure the Queen can handle what I do!”

Advertisement

See Alex in action on tonight’s first Britain’s Got Talent from 7:00pm on ITV