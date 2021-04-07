What is The Wedding Coach? Host, couples, and latest news on new Netflix series

By Jo Berry

Weddings are supposed to be beautiful and meaningful celebrations of love and togetherness, but often the stress of planning the big event can send couples into meltdown before they get to walk down the aisle.

The Wedding Coach is a new Netflix series that sends presenter Jamie Lee on a cake-fuelled, hearts and flowers-filled mission to help couples navigate those anxiety-packed days, weeks and months leading up to what they hope will be the most special day of their lives.

With the help of a different comedian ‘plus one’ for each episode, Jamie steps in before and during a couple’s wedding day, trying to strike a sensible but funny balance between their expectations – and those pushed by the bridal industry – and the reality of their wedding.

When is The Wedding Coach on Netflix?

The Wedding Coach is available to view on Netflix from 8am on Wednesday, 7th April.

What is The Wedding Coach about?

Weddings, cakes, annoying relatives, unrealistic expectations, secret pregancies, tears and tantrums – The Wedding Coach covers it all as self-styled wedding fairy godmother Jamie Lee helps six different couples get ready for their big day.

As Jamie wisely says: “Wedding stress is real and we should be sensitive to it as if it was a medical condition.”

A former bride herself, Jamie shares her own practical, and sometimes enjoyably irreverent tips on planning a wedding with the help of fellow comedians including Mamrie Hart, Matteo Lane, Punkie Johnson and actress Alesha Renee.

Who is the Wedding Coach?

ITV

The wedding coach is American comedian and actress Jamie Lee. Best known for her role in the MTV show Girl Code and as a writer and actress for the series Crashing, the 38-year-old Texan knows a thing or two about weddings after writing the book Weddiculous: The Unfiltered Guide To Being A Bride.

The book was Lee’s insight into getting married following her own wedding to comedian Dan Black in April 2016. It’s a practical guide filled with helpful checklists, suggestions and tips (including how to handle difficult bridesmaids) that was rated the best wedding book of 2017 by Bustle.com.

The Wedding Coach couples

Netflix

Each episode introduces us to a different engaged couple, each with their own unique wedding challenges. Meet the couples:

Erin and Travis are planning their wedding long-distance, which just adds to the normal stresses brides and grooms go through.

Bree and Ben’s wedding day is threatened by the behaviour of a boisterous pal, who could ruin the couple’s traditional Nigerian ceremony.

Savannah and Cesar have a secret – she’s pregnant and not even her mum knows in the run up to their big day.

Markesha and Brandon are planning a royalty-themed ceremony, and it is Jamie’s job to balance regality with reality – and their wedding budget.

Chad and Anthony are planning an elaborate wedding that is turning out to be extremely stressful and a strain on their relationship.

Tahis and George bring the family drama to the series as they tackle tensions on the days leading up to their Greek wedding.

The Wedding Coach is available to stream on Netflix.