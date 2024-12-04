In the first stage, the couples will "break up" and enter a trial marriage with another person from the experiment. From there, they will move in and live with their new partner before reuniting with their original partner and face a major decision.

Either the couples can repair their original relationship, form a connection with someone else, or leave the experiment on their own.

So expect plenty of drama!

But when can viewers tune in? As ever, Netflix is staggering the release of The Ultimatum season 3, and below you can find out when you can catch up with the shenanigans of the cast.

The Ultimatum season 3 release schedule: When do new episodes land on Netflix?

The cast of The Ultimatum season 3. Adam Rose/Netflix

Like most Netflix reality shows, The Ultimatum season 3 will be released in three batches, allowing anticipation to build amongst viewers.

Below is the full release schedule for the third season.

Episodes 1-5 – Wednesday 4th December

Episodes 6-8 – Wednesday 11th December

Episodes 9-10 – Wednesday 18th December

How many episodes will there be of The Ultimatum season 3?

There are a total of 10 episodes in The Ultimatum season 3, so there is plenty in store!

Is there a trailer for The Ultimatum season 3?

Yes! Netflix unveiled the trailer for season 3 a month before its release, which introduced each of the couples as well as teasing the drama that's to come. There are tears, arguments and plenty of hard truths shared.

You can tune into the trailer below.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is available to watch on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.