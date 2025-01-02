But it is down to the Faithfuls to sniff out the Traitors before they can strike again, and one of them up to the challenge is Alex.

As the game gets under way, read on for all you need to know about The Traitors season 3 contestant Alex.

Who is Alex from The Traitors?

Alex. BBC / Studio Lambert

Age: 29

Job: Care manager

Location: Whitby

Status: Faithful

Alex is a 29-year-old care manager from Whitby whose "funny and silly" traits can be taken at face value by some people.

Alex has found that throughout his life people have "overlooked" or "underestimated" him, which could be "weaponised" in The Traitors.

Asked further what he thinks he'll bring to the game, Alex added: "I observe a lot, I'm quite good at cataloguing things. I might appear to be just having fun, but I am taking everything in."

Why did Alex apply for The Traitors?

Like his co-stars, Alex applied for the show after watching it on TV and thinking he'd be able to do it.

Alex explained: "The first time that I watched the show, I thought the whole concept was so cool. Psychological warfare and a game show. I watched it with my mother-in-law, and she said, 'I think you'd be really good at this.'

"I mulled it over, watched the second season, and had seen that you could apply for the next. And I thought, 'You know what, I think I'm going to do that.'"

Is Alex from The Traitors on Instagram?

At the time of reporting, Alex has a private Instagram.

The Traitors continues on BBC One at 8pm on Thursday night and on iPlayer.

