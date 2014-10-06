A Strictly insider has told RadioTimes.com that Judy brought homemade shortbread to the studio rehearsals last week.

We've already know that Claudia Winkleman is a dab hand when it comes to making brownies. Mark Wright revealed as much at the Strictly Come Dancing launch, telling RadioTimes.com: "She makes the best brownies. They were the best things I have ever eaten and I told her. Got the recipe off her. They were great."

It seems like the Saturday night dancing competition is being inspired by another of the BBC's hit formats: The Great British Bake Off.

It's a match made in heaven if you ask us. All we need now is for Mary, Paul, Sue and Mel to put down their spatulas, bronze up and keep dancing...

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6:30pm