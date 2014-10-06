The Strictly Scottish Bake Off? Judy Murray bakes shortbread for her fellow contestants
The tennis champion might not be impressing with her dancing skills, but her baking? Well, that's another matter...
Judy Murray might not be impressing the judges with her dance moves just yet - the 55-year-old came bottom of the leaderboard this week with 17 points - but she is impressing her fellow celebrities with another set of skills...
The tennis pro has been embracing her Scottish roots and whipping up some shortbread for the contestants.
A Strictly insider has told RadioTimes.com that Judy brought homemade shortbread to the studio rehearsals last week.
We've already know that Claudia Winkleman is a dab hand when it comes to making brownies. Mark Wright revealed as much at the Strictly Come Dancing launch, telling RadioTimes.com: "She makes the best brownies. They were the best things I have ever eaten and I told her. Got the recipe off her. They were great."
It seems like the Saturday night dancing competition is being inspired by another of the BBC's hit formats: The Great British Bake Off.
It's a match made in heaven if you ask us. All we need now is for Mary, Paul, Sue and Mel to put down their spatulas, bronze up and keep dancing...
Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6:30pm