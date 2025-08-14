As already teased in the show's trailer, there is plenty of drama that lies ahead of the Housewives, as they take the series by the horns in what is the 30th instalment of the popular franchise.

"I think the formula is that it's a real group of friends, people relate. Some people knew each other better than others, and we were all connecting to some kind of way," Amanda Cronin exclusively told RadioTimes.com.

"And we're not just six random women put together. There is definitely a secret formula to The Real Housewives, which only they have and it cannot be replicated."

So, where can viewers tune in to all the action? Read on to find out where to watch The Real Housewives of London.

How to watch The Real Housewives of London - where is it streaming?

The Real Housewives of London will stream exclusively on Hayu. It launches on Monday 18th August, so there isn't long to go!

Hayu first launched in the UK in 2016 and has since become the ultimate reality TV destination, with the streamer also home to the likes of Below Deck, Vanderpump Rules and other The Real Housewives titles.

Sign up for Hayu's 7-day free trial at Hayu

How many episodes of The Real Housewives of London are there?

There will be a total of 10 episodes in The Real Housewives of London, with the final episode being a reunion special hosted by comedian Katherine Ryan.

Who stars in The Real Housewives of London?

The Real Housewives of London. Hayu

The Real Housewives of London features a group of glamorous leading ladies from various prestigious postcodes in the capital, with some already immersed within the Real Housewives universe.

Those leading the series are:

Juliet Angus

Amanda Cronin

Karen Loderick-Peace

Juliet Mayhew

Panthea Parker

Nessie Welschinger

Where is The Real Housewives of London filmed?

You guessed it, London! The series is filmed in and around the capital as well as other countries in the United Kingdom.

As teased in the synopsis: "From Belgravia to Chelsea, these women balance ambition, family and fierce friendships – all while living life at full volume.

"Whether hosting lavish dinners, escaping to a Scottish castle, or rebuilding bonds over bottles of champagne, they’re navigating life, legacy and loyalty in a city where wealth whispers and grudges roar."

The Real Housewives of London begins streaming on Monday 18th August on Hayu. Hayu offers its own subscription that costs £4.99 a month, and there's a seven day free trial.

Add The Real Housewives of London to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.