ITV bosses have yet to make their final decision about which of their new-found faces will be picked to appear alongside TOWIE’s regulars, but the broadcaster has issued some preliminary information about the people who may well be slathering on the fake tan once the cameras start rolling.

According to the press release announcing the forthcoming series, these are the potential recruits who’ve most impressed the programme’s makers:

Georgina – age 27: Georgina’s newly single, she’s a true alpha female, takes no messing from men and owns and runs numerous property developments.

James "Diags" – age 20: James is known as "Diags" due to his diagonal smile in photos – he’s Joey’s best mate, a true joker and is always getting in trouble. Currently unemployed.

Billi – age 24: Billi is a yoga instructor and beautician at the family business Belles and Beaus. She and Cara are inseparable - best friends for years, they’re like sisters.

Cara – age 24: She is more confident and calmer than Billi. They think they’re like Paris Hilton and Nicole Ritchie were in their "heyday".

Tom – age 21: Cara’s younger brother is a part-time trader, actor and ex footballer. He’s a charmer who describes himself as a “laid-back Essex boy”.

Ricky – age 21: Ricky is known as "The Captain" by his mates – he’s a pretty boy who has no problems with the ladies. He’s a real Essex cheeky chappy with a great smile. Confident but not cocky, loves a flirt and is always friendly with everyone.

Hopefully we won’t have to wait too long to find out who’s in and who’s out and get our first look at TOWIE’s class of 2012, so as soon as we get word, we’ll be sure to let you know…