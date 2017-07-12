The Love Island 2017 series finale date has been revealed
The final episode will be the longest EVER episode as this year's most compatible couple is crowned
The date of the Love Island 2017 final has been revealed - and RadioTimes.com can reveal that the most compatible couple will be crowned on Monday 24 July at 9pm on ITV2.
Last year, the winners were Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde, who decided to share the £50,000 prize money.
What's more, the episode is set to be the longest ever episode of Love Island, coming in at a whopping one hour and 35 minutes.
At the moment, the strongest contenders are Marcel and Gabby, Chris and Liv and Kem and Amber. New-found lovebirds Jamie and Camilla (#Jamilla) could be in for a good chance of winning, too.
But anything could happen at this point - with a whole 12 days to go for the public to decide who's their type on paper.
Love Island is on ITV2 at 9pm