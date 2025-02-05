The Kardashians season 6 release schedule: When are the episodes on Disney Plus?
The girls are back!
The Kardashian-Jenner clan are back for another season on Disney Plus as they let fans in on a year in the life - a year that has been filled with challenges, milestones and new adventures.
As per the synopsis for season 6, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie and Kris "will have to rely on each other as they navigate their roles as moms and businesswomen, to overcome the obstacles that come with their increasingly complicated lives".
With "a big year" of celebrations upon the clan, trips to Vegas and 40th birthdays, The Kardashians season 6 has it all!
So, when can fans tune in? Read on to find out when the first episode drops on Disney Plus, as well as future episodes.
When are the next episodes of The Kardashians season 6 out on Disney Plus?
Once again, Disney Plus releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday, with season 6 airing across 10 weeks as part of its usual 10-episode release pattern.
Unless otherwise specified by the streamer, the release dates for The Kardashians season 6 are as follows:
- Episode 1 - Thursday 6th February
- Episode 2 - Thursday 13th February
- Episode 3 - Thursday 20th February
- Episode 4 - Thursday 27th February
- Episode 5 - Thursday 6th March
- Episode 6 - Thursday 13th March
- Episode 7 - Thursday 20th March
- Episode 8 - Thursday 27th March
- Episode 9 - Thursday 3rd April
- Episode 10 - Thursday 10th April
How many episodes of The Kardashians season 6 are there?
As ever, there will be a total of 10 episodes of The Kardashians in season 6.
This has been a pattern for the reality series ever since its debut on Disney Plus.
The Kardashians season 6 trailer
You can watch the trailer for The Kardashians season 6 as it offers a crash course on what to expect this time around!
The Kardashians season 6 begins on Thursday 6th February. Seasons 1-5 are available to watch on Disney Plus – sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.
