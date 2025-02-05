With "a big year" of celebrations upon the clan, trips to Vegas and 40th birthdays, The Kardashians season 6 has it all!

So, when can fans tune in? Read on to find out when the first episode drops on Disney Plus, as well as future episodes.

When are the next episodes of The Kardashians season 6 out on Disney Plus?

The Kardashians. Hulu

Once again, Disney Plus releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday, with season 6 airing across 10 weeks as part of its usual 10-episode release pattern.

Unless otherwise specified by the streamer, the release dates for The Kardashians season 6 are as follows:

Episode 1 - Thursday 6th February

Episode 2 - Thursday 13th February

Episode 3 - Thursday 20th February

Episode 4 - Thursday 27th February

Episode 5 - Thursday 6th March

Episode 6 - Thursday 13th March

Episode 7 - Thursday 20th March

Episode 8 - Thursday 27th March

Episode 9 - Thursday 3rd April

Episode 10 - Thursday 10th April

How many episodes of The Kardashians season 6 are there?

As ever, there will be a total of 10 episodes of The Kardashians in season 6.

This has been a pattern for the reality series ever since its debut on Disney Plus.

The Kardashians season 6 trailer

You can watch the trailer for The Kardashians season 6 as it offers a crash course on what to expect this time around!

The Kardashians season 6 begins on Thursday 6th February. Seasons 1-5 are available to watch on Disney Plus – sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.