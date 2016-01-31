Twitter: @louisalytton

Famous, why? Actress who rose to fame playing Ruby Allen on EastEnders

Bio: In 2005 Louisa joined the residents of Walford in EastEnders as Ruby Allen. After a year with the soap she moved on to The Bill where she took on the role of PC Beth Green for two years. Strictly Come Dancing followed in 2006 where she just missed out on a spot in the semi-finals with her partner Vincent Simone. Louisa also appeared in the Christmas Day special.

Louisa has appeared in various stage productions including Annie and A Midsummer Night's Dream.

As for skiing, Louisa's new to the sport but looks like she's getting into the spirit.

Then: Playing Ruby in EastEnders

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Re_rNFVeooE

Now: Doing the jive on Strictly

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LIhwBerhGHE