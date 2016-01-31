The Jump 2016: meet Louisa Lytton
This former EastEnder is leaping from the screen to the slopes
Name: Louisa Lytton
Age: 26
Twitter: @louisalytton
Famous, why? Actress who rose to fame playing Ruby Allen on EastEnders
Bio: In 2005 Louisa joined the residents of Walford in EastEnders as Ruby Allen. After a year with the soap she moved on to The Bill where she took on the role of PC Beth Green for two years. Strictly Come Dancing followed in 2006 where she just missed out on a spot in the semi-finals with her partner Vincent Simone. Louisa also appeared in the Christmas Day special.
More like this
Louisa has appeared in various stage productions including Annie and A Midsummer Night's Dream.
As for skiing, Louisa's new to the sport but looks like she's getting into the spirit.
Then: Playing Ruby in EastEnders
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Re_rNFVeooE
Now: Doing the jive on Strictly
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LIhwBerhGHE