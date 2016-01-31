Twitter: @ChristieLinford

Famous, why? Olympic, world, european and commonwealth 100m champion runner.

Bio: Sprinter Christie is the only British athlete to have won a gold medal in the four major sporting events listed above. He was the first European to break the 10-second barrier in the event.

Christie left the sport in 1997 and joined the presenting line-up on BBC television show Record Breakers in '98. The following year, he began racing at indoor events. The athlete served a two-year ban after testing positive for the steroid nandrolone in February of that year. He has always protested his innocence.

In 2010 Christie joined the line-up for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! He finished up in sixth place. Former The Jump contestant Stacey Solomon was that year's jungle champ.

As for skiing, it seems Christie is finding the cold temperatures bothersome...

Then: 1992 Olympic games victory

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zOquGOiUll8

Now: Taking part in the live trial on I'm A Celebrity

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Wo-ihRFOR4