While the brave celebs get into the swing of things, we take a peek at the action behind the scenes, as tweeted by the competitors...

Louie Spence is getting into the spirit

Really, really getting into the spirit

Former X Factor star Stacey Solomon is making sure everyone knows the rules about yellow snow...

TOWIE's Joey Essex is enjoying being in a "random ski place"

Which – thankfully – he does seem to realise is Austria

Made In Chelsea's Louise Thompson is getting her winter wardrobe sorted

While Stacey Solomon is really enjoying the location

Even a parody Zara Phillips account is getting in on the action, as Mike Tindall joins the line-up

Victoria Hervey makes sure there's a group shot of some of the gang

As Joey Essex clocks up more hours in training

Ex-cricketer Phil Tufnell has a new nickname #bambionice

While Paralympian Jon-Allan Butterworth is picking out potential contenders early on

Although, he has also taken out a cameraman...

Former Pussycat Doll and I'm A Celeb star Ashley Roberts is enjoying the change of pace

While former JLS star JB is getting down with 'carving' up a ski slope

And, of course, there's always time for this...

Not long to go now! The second series of The Jump returns at the beginning of February on Channel 4