Next month a brand new batch of celebrities will be hitting the slopes in the hope of being crowned champion of The Jump 2015. There's high-speed skating, slalom courses and – of course – the dreaded live ski jumps to contend with in this second series of the Channel 4 show.

There's been plenty of training going on, both here and in Innsbruck, Austria, where host Davina McCall will join the celebs as the series kicks off on our tellies.

While the brave celebs get into the swing of things, we take a peek at the action behind the scenes, as tweeted by the competitors...

Louie Spence is getting into the spirit

Really, really getting into the spirit

Former X Factor star Stacey Solomon is making sure everyone knows the rules about yellow snow...

TOWIE's Joey Essex is enjoying being in a "random ski place"

Which – thankfully – he does seem to realise is Austria

Made In Chelsea's Louise Thompson is getting her winter wardrobe sorted

While Stacey Solomon is really enjoying the location

Even a parody Zara Phillips account is getting in on the action, as Mike Tindall joins the line-up

Victoria Hervey makes sure there's a group shot of some of the gang

As Joey Essex clocks up more hours in training

Ex-cricketer Phil Tufnell has a new nickname #bambionice

While Paralympian Jon-Allan Butterworth is picking out potential contenders early on

Although, he has also taken out a cameraman...

Former Pussycat Doll and I'm A Celeb star Ashley Roberts is enjoying the change of pace

While former JLS star JB is getting down with 'carving' up a ski slope

And, of course, there's always time for this...

Not long to go now! The second series of The Jump returns at the beginning of February on Channel 4

