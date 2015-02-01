Age: 25

Famous, why? Stacey came in third place on 2009's The X Factor, behind Olly Murs and last year's The Jump winner Joe McElderry

Bio: Fresh from success on The X Factor, Stacey entered 2010's tenth series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and walked away the brand new Queen of the Jungle. Since then Stacey's had various TV gigs, including presenting Sing If You Can alongside Keith Lemon and starring in an episode of Mad Mad World, both on ITV. Stacey's had a pair of skis on her feet before (that's more experience than some taking part) but says she's just viewing the whole experience as a "really fun holiday".

Then: Performing with Michael Bublé on The X Factor

Now: Being crowned Queen of the Jungle

The Jump starts on Sunday at 7:00pm on Channel 4