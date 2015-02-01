Age: 24

Famous, why? Regular cast member on reality TV show Made In Chelsea

Bio: Louise joined E4's structured reality show Made In Chelsea in 2011 as Spencer's on-off girlfriend – a relationship that lasted several fraught series. She's also the owner and creator of fashion brand Pocket London, which sells jeans, tees and more. Louise joined the bulk of her fellow cast members when MIC paid a summer visit to NYC for yet more drama and partying antics, picking up an American boyfriend Alik along the way. She says she's pretty competitive and certainly doesn't want to come last on The Jump – but despite plenty of experience, falling over on TV is playing on her mind.

Then: Talking relationships On Made In Chelsea

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pZMnkwllQtg

Now: In this year's promo for The Jump

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WyBUHj6L8qg

The Jump starts Sunday at 7:00pm on Channel 4