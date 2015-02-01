Age: 28

Famous, why? British Paralympic cycling silver medalist

Bio: While serving as a weapons technician for the Royal Air Force in Iraq, Butterworth lost his left arm in a rocket attack on Basra Air Station. During the 2012 Paralympics he took home three silver medals – one for the 1km time-trial, another in the individual pursuit and a third in the Team Sprint – and now has his eye on the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro. But when it comes to The Jump, he's got one aim: "All I want is one gold".

More like this

Then: Describing his injury ahead of the games

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lDu6kj5e6aI

Now: Listen to this roar as Butterworth takes to the track...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YKxSq8JflmI

Advertisement

The Jump starts Sunday at 7:00pm on Channel 4