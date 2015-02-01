The Jump 2015: Meet Dom Parker
One half of Gogglebox's beloved 'Posh Couple' – it's got to be all about the après ski, eh? Chin chin...
Name: Dom Parker
Jump nickname: Dom 'The Arctic Fox' Parker
Age: 49
Famous, why? A breakout star from C4's Gogglebox and one half of 'Posh Couple' Steph and Dom
Bio: Dom Parker rose to fame for being one of those people we just can't get enough of watching watch TV. Yes, Dom is a Gogglebox star, married to Steph and one half of the 'Posh Couple' well-known to enjoy a tipple or three while checking out the week's top telly. Dom is a competent skier, but with no experience of the majority of the other disciplines, he's still got a lot to learn. "I’m not expecting to win, probably because I’m a bit old and a bit fat," he laughs.
