Age: 27

Famous, why? Fitness expert and daughter of TV hosts Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan

Bio: Stepping in to replace injured Strictly star Ola Jordan, Chloe is a late arrival to the show. She's 'jumped' from TV spots on shows including the 2011 series of Dancing on Ice to working as a fitness expert. Her parents are former This Morning hosts Richard and Judy, but her mum has already admitted she's "terrified" for her daughter after telling Loose Women she's not pulled on skis before. Indeed, Chloe admits she hasn't even examined a pair: "I didn’t even realise the boots were separate." Oh dear...

Then: Performing on Dancing On Ice

Now: Attempting to master the ski lift behind-the-scenes on The Jump

