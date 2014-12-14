The internet reacts to Ben Haenow's X Factor 2014 win
Ben Haenow has been crowned X Factor 2014 champ after a battle with sassy songstress Fleur East, here's how the result went down online...
Ben Haenow has just beaten fellow Overs act Fleur East to take this year's X Factor title.
It was the battle of 'Team Cowell' as the music mogul mentored both acts in the final. But it's the former van driver from Croydon who will be putting pen to paper and signing this year's winner's contract. He's also released his very own single, a cover of OneRepublic's Something I Need, in a bid for this year's Christmas Number One.
Here's how the result went down online...
There was happiness
Excitement
Capital letter-filled excitement
I'M OVER THE MOON BEN WON! #XFactor #XFactorWinner #XFactorFinalResults HIS LAUGH AT THE END WAS THE BEST! ?? pic.twitter.com/elktKjRuLI
— TYSM STASSIE♡ (@xSare95x) December 14, 2014
Confusion...
#XFactorFinal #xfactor WELL DONE FLEUR....Oh?
— Definitive Media (@ChrisJMarsden) December 14, 2014
Praise floods in for runner-up Fleur, too
Houses were being screamed down
There were tears
Some more singing...
Haenow, Haenow, this is what dreeeeeams are made of! #haenow #xfactor
— Hannah Rogers (@Hannyyy90) December 14, 2014
What do we do now?
"@_itsivanaa: when xfactor is done and Cheryl won't be on our TV screens every week... pic.twitter.com/1ifiu9gofD"??
— ♡CherylSoldier♡ (@Jade_Salter20) December 14, 2014
Back to that confusion
For some it's all about Xtra Factor
Ben, make sure to thank Kyle
Some have different thoughts on winning
Managed not to watch a single second of xfactor... Reckon i'm the winner.
— nick webb (@stfcnickw) December 14, 2014
But let's get back to Ben being crowned champion...
Let….it….sink….now…. (hahahahahahhhahahahah) …….. @Bhaenow…just…..went….and….. WON THE XFACTOR ….. (CRAZY LAUGH) #haeniacs
— Ben Haenow News (@SpamForBen) December 14, 2014