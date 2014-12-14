Ben Haenow has just beaten fellow Overs act Fleur East to take this year's X Factor title.

It was the battle of 'Team Cowell' as the music mogul mentored both acts in the final. But it's the former van driver from Croydon who will be putting pen to paper and signing this year's winner's contract. He's also released his very own single, a cover of OneRepublic's Something I Need, in a bid for this year's Christmas Number One.

Here's how the result went down online...

There was happiness

Excitement

Capital letter-filled excitement

I'M OVER THE MOON BEN WON! #XFactor #XFactorWinner #XFactorFinalResults HIS LAUGH AT THE END WAS THE BEST! ?? pic.twitter.com/elktKjRuLI

— TYSM STASSIE♡ (@xSare95x) December 14, 2014

Confusion...

#XFactorFinal #xfactor WELL DONE FLEUR....Oh?

— Definitive Media (@ChrisJMarsden) December 14, 2014

Praise floods in for runner-up Fleur, too

Houses were being screamed down

There were tears

Some more singing...

Haenow, Haenow, this is what dreeeeeams are made of! #haenow #xfactor

— Hannah Rogers (@Hannyyy90) December 14, 2014

What do we do now?

"@_itsivanaa: when xfactor is done and Cheryl won't be on our TV screens every week... pic.twitter.com/1ifiu9gofD"??

— ♡CherylSoldier♡ (@Jade_Salter20) December 14, 2014

Back to that confusion

For some it's all about Xtra Factor

Ben, make sure to thank Kyle

Some have different thoughts on winning

Managed not to watch a single second of xfactor... Reckon i'm the winner.

— nick webb (@stfcnickw) December 14, 2014

But let's get back to Ben being crowned champion...

Let….it….sink….now…. (hahahahahahhhahahahah) …….. @Bhaenow…just…..went….and….. WON THE XFACTOR ….. (CRAZY LAUGH) #haeniacs

— Ben Haenow News (@SpamForBen) December 14, 2014

