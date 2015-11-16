The internet is distraught that Jeremy Vine has left Strictly Come Dancing
"British public we've messed up," says comedian Miranda Hart, as fans start petitions to see him straddling a guitar at Blackpool
Jeremy Vine has left Strictly Come Dancing. The Radio 2 DJ found himself in the dance off for the first time during Sunday night's results show and was voted out after weeks of "strangely fabulous" performances which had the audience on their feet.
There's no denying that everyone enjoyed Vine's unique dancing style, and after the judges called time on him the internet isn't too happy about it.
In fact, the general consensus on social media is that we've made a grave error in letting Vine go before next week's Blackpool special, where he was set to be lowered into the studio on a guitar accompanied by some impressive pyrotechnics...
Basically, we really want to see Vine straddling a guitar while fireworks spurt out "at both ends."
Too few of us picked up our phones to vote for him. And now we are trying to rectify the situation...
Petition to get Jeremy vine in the group dance at Blackpool? @bbcstrictly
— Rebecca (@xoxBeckyWxox) November 16, 2015
Where do we sign?
Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday on BBC1