Jeremy's brother comedian Tim Vine isn't impressed:

And neither is Strictly superfan Miranda Hart...

Or former contestant Frankie Bridge.

In fact, the general consensus on social media is that we've made a grave error in letting Vine go before next week's Blackpool special, where he was set to be lowered into the studio on a guitar accompanied by some impressive pyrotechnics...

Basically, we really want to see Vine straddling a guitar while fireworks spurt out "at both ends."

Too few of us picked up our phones to vote for him. And now we are trying to rectify the situation...

Petition to get Jeremy vine in the group dance at Blackpool? @bbcstrictly — Rebecca (@xoxBeckyWxox) November 16, 2015

Where do we sign?

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday on BBC1