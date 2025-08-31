The Inheritance cast: Meet the contestants taking part in Channel 4's new reality series
There's a new game show on the block!
The Inheritance is a brand new game show preparing to make waves on Channel 4.
The series follows 13 strangers as they are summoned to a grand stately home that once belonged to The Deceased, played by Elizabeth Hurley. The players must all compete for a chance to take home the fortune left in her will, but it won't be easy.
The contestants must work together to complete The Deceased's final requests, and that's no easy feat with incredible tasks all set around the grounds of the home.
But who is taking part? Read on to meet the cast of The Inheritance.
The Inheritance cast
- Cam
- Catherine
- Emma
- Ferg
- Hafsah
- Hannah
- James
- Jesse
- Mart
- Matt
- Pat
- Tia
- Zara
Find out more about the cast members below.
Cam
Age: 28
Location: Lancashire
Job: Scaffolder
Cam is a scaffolder by trade and makes comedy content online, and believes his best asset in the show to be lifting a team up in a stressful situation.
"I've worked with scaffolders for years, massive groups of us, when there's lots of big characters and lots of intense situations," he said.
If Cam were to take home a large amount of money from The Inheritance, he'd use it to pay off his debts and then go travelling.
He added: "100 per cent that's what I want to do. I'd like to become a full-time travelling content creator."
Catherine
Age: 50
Location: Wales
Job: Former police sergeant
Catherine was keen to do something completely different and out of her comfort zone. The 50-year-old really wanted to do something for her, not as a police officer or a mother or a wife, but just her.
She told Channel 4: "Just to say I did this on my own, you know? It's a challenge."
Having worked in the police for over two decades, Catherine is used to meeting completely different people every day and "quickly learning how to communicate with them in all manner of situations".
If Catherine were to succeed and leave the game with a large sum of money, she'd take her family on holiday.
Emma
Age: 26
Location: Exeter
Job: Paramedic
Emma applied for The Inheritance as she saw it as a once in a lifetime opportunity, and was keen to give something challenging a go.
"I am just here to take part, have fun and see what happens really," she said, noting that she plans to hopefully lift the mood, have a good time and "encourage other people to have a good time".
If Emma were to leave the game with a large sum of money, she'd buy her mum out of her nan's house.
Ferg
Age: 68
Location: Kingston upon Thames
Job: Retired market trader
For Ferg, The Inheritance is out of the norm and didn't want his retirement to be "the pipe and slippers type".
If he were to walk away with the money, Ferg would give his children some money, and perhaps treat him and his wife to a holiday. But he noted he doesn't need much, and if he has a pair of running shoes then he's happy.
Hafsah
Age: 28
Location: Manchester
Job: Marketing manager
Keen to do something more adventurous and take risks, Hafsah thought The Inheritance would be the "perfect opportunity" to do just that.
If she were to win the money, Hafsah shared she'd like to do building projects abroad, whether that be housing or contributing towards a school or a place of worship. And a holiday wouldn't hurt either.
Hannah
Age: 27
Location: Scotland
Job: Wedding planner
Hannah wanted an opportunity to put herself out there, have some fun and do something adventurous before she settles down.
The 27-year-old is getting married soon and if she were to succeed and walk away with a large sum of money, she'd spend it on her dream wedding and starting a family.
James
Age: 35
Location: London
Job: Entrepreneur
James applied for The Inheritance after being sent the application link from a friend and after always wanting to be on reality TV he thought, why not?
But James isn't doing the show for the money, and is there solely to play the game!
Jesse
Age: 19
Location: Southampton
Job: Student and content creator
Jesse applied for the show because he felt it's something he'd be good at.
He said: "When I heard what the whole show was about, I felt like it'd be cool seeing how I would work in this scenario, in this environment. And it sounds fun. When the door opened, I just had to go through it and we’ll see what happens."
Mart
Age: 37
Location: Newcastle
Job: Development coach
Mart is always looking for the next big thing, whether it be in business, his personal life or taking part in a wild reality show.
"I like the challenge aspect but ultimately, I'm doing it for my son," he said of his reasoning for taking part. "Growing up, I always had hand-me-downs and my family weren't well off at all so I'm doing this for him. I just want to give him the life that I never had."
Matt
Age: 51
Location: Somerset
Job: Coach company owner
Matt is keeping his cards close to his chest when it comes to what he'll bring to the game, telling Channel 4 that it'll be "interesting" to be in an atmosphere with different individuals of varying backgrounds.
Pat
Age: 75
Location: Yorkshire
Job: Chess teacher
Pat feels as though she's "at an age where you don't get opportunities like this", and felt applying for The Inheritance would be more of a personal challenge.
She said: "I'm delighted I did. It really is to say it doesn't matter what age you are, you are still capable of doing a lot more than you think you are. That was the principal reason why."
Tia
Age: 26
Location: London
Job: Health & Wellbeing advisor
Tia is a naturally competitive person and TV has always been an interest of hers, and she plans to bring her skills of being a Gemini into the game.
She explained: "I'm very authentic. I can't help but be myself. I'm extremely expressive, which can be like a power card, because I can comfortably and confidently state my case."
Zara
Age: 36
Location: London
Job: Professional gamer
Zara had been in the UK for three months and was considering what her next move would be when The Inheritance came around.
She said: "In a really weird way, I believe I've manifested this. I've always asked this question to people on my channel - what would you do if you were ever on a reality show? What kind of reality show would it be? For me, I knew it would be something about money and puzzles to be solved – that’s my kind of thing – so this feels perfect."
The Inheritance airs on Channel 4 on Sunday 31st August at 9pm.
