In a further message on Twitter, Clarkson replied to a comment about earlier rumours from the Mail on Sunday that the Amazon series had been cancelled.

"I know," he said. "Weird that they got something wrong."

Earlier in March leaked Amazon viewing figures showed that the first season of The Grand Tour had been more successful than any other Amazon original series at encouraging Amazon Prime subscriptions.

RadioTimes.com has contacted Amazon Prime Video for further details, but the news has already been greeted with delight from fans of the series.

The future of the series had been unclear following some speculation that Amazon had cancelled the series, with season three possibly being the last.

However, in March Clarkson hit back at the rumours. Following a report in the Mail on Sunday that the series could be axed, Clarkson tweeted, “Don’t believe the f***ing Mail”.

Even before season two aired last year, Clarkson was already planning where he, Richard Hammond and James May could go in season three.

"With the BBC, we could never go to Iran – it didn’t even allow the wildly political Ski Sunday in," he said. "But we can go now; it’s somewhere I’d really like to go. It’s a fantastic job, this: most people have to get cancer before they do their bucket list. But we’ve been doing our bucket list for years."

The first two series of The Grand Tour are currently available to watch online for Amazon Prime subscribers.