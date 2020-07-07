The Grand Tour Madagascar special is arriving on Amazon Prime Video later this year

The boys are back, and headed to Madagascar in a brand new special of The Grand Tour, with returning hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond.

An announcement was released on Tuesday on the Amazon show’s various social media channels – and written in a rather familiar voice…

The announcement reads, “Yes, the next Special will land later this year. Yes, it’s filmed in Madagascar and yes, there will be cars.

“Yes, we wanted to go to Russia. No, we couldn’t (we all know why). Yes, we will try again. No, we don’t know when. Yes, we will keep you updated. #TheGrandTour

Of course, a special filmed in Madagascar won’t be news to fans – the special was previously first announced all the way back in January. However, it’s good to know it will be airing before the end of the year.

Speaking about The Grand Tour, former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson previously told RadioTimes.com:“I never run out of ideas.”

“Someone asked me, before this series, ‘What can you possibly do with a car that you haven’t already done?’ But my head’s filled with enough ideas for five years,” he said.

However, Clarkson and his fellow presenters may not always front The Grand Tour. Series producer Andy Willman previously told The Daily Star he’d like to work on a series of one-off episodes with a variety of new hosts.

He said, “I’d love to do a specialised show under the Grand Tour banner. The Grand Tour with… blah doing blah. I don’t know who blah is. Say, Brian Johnson from AC/DC.

“He’s a car nut, I love him. But that’s not our call, that’s Amazon. All those things are fanciful but I’ll do them.”

The Grand Tour is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video now.