The Chuckle Brothers, Cheryl and Scarlett Moffatt all have their say on I'm A Celeb's Lady C
Here's what famous faces outside of the jungle are making of Lady Colin Campbell's jungle antics
Lady C is this year's I'm A Celebrity 'marmite' campmate. Love her, hate her, there's one thing for sure: you're definitely talking about her.
As the famous faces in camp struggle to decide whether she's bonkers or brilliant, celebrities (safe on their sofas) are also dishing out their thoughts on her particular brand of jungle honesty.
Here's how the chips are falling on LCC...
From him, to you, Paul Chuckle has concluded she shouldn't be 'dissing' people
Singer Cheryl Fernandez-Versini isn't letting the pearls fool her
More like this
Presenter Rochelle Humes seems to be thanking her lucky stars she's not in there, but wants to see more
Gogglebox's Rev Kate Bottley admits she'd struggle to keen calm in the jungle
King of reality shows Joe McElderry is an outright fan
Former camper Dom Joly is definitely 'Team Lady C'. He'd totally share his rice and beans with her.
Lady C is bang on @imacelebrity
— Dom Joly (@domjoly) November 25, 2015
Gogglebox's Scarlett Moffatt wants to be in her squad
I need to become best friends with Lady C ?? #ImACeleb
— Scarlett Moffatt (@ScarlettMoffatt) November 25, 2015
Last year's runner-up Jake Quickenden is totally impressed with her tenacity in trials
Actress Sheridan Smith finds the pearls and jungle thing pretty amusing
Hehe I already love I'm a celeb, lady C & her pearls are making me laugh ?
— Sheridan Smith (@Sheridansmith1) November 22, 2015
Something tells me the reigning King of the Jungle is being sarcastic here...
Former (ish) campmate and reality star Gemma Collins is full of praise
... but it's sportsman Michael Vaughan who really hits the nail on the head:
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9:00pm on BBC1