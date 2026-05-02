Following a mammoth first season, The Celebrity Traitors season 2 is returning, with the full cast now confirmed.

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A spin-off of the equally popular main series, The Celebrity Traitors became a nationwide phenomenon when it aired late last year.

With the treacherous Alan Carr having taken home the win, viewers can now get their first look at the names looking to follow in his footsteps in the second season.

Among the acting talent are EastEnders icon Ross Kemp and Industry star Myha'la.

Ross Kemp. Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Fellow actors heading to the Scottish Highlands include Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Julie Hesmondhalgh (Coronation Street), Michael Sheen (Good Omens), Richard E Grant (Withnail and I, Nuremberg), Sebastian Croft (Game of Thrones) and Sharon Rooney (Barbie).

The series will feature a broad contingent of comedians, with duo Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan heading to Ardross Castle, where they will be joined by James Acaster, Joe Lycett, Miranda Hart and Joanne McNally.

The Masked Singer panellist Maya Jama will also be heading to Scotland, while BBC producers will be hoping that University Challenge presenter Amol Rajan and broadcaster and mathematician Professor Hannah Fry will be able to replicate intelligent approaches of Stephen Fry and David Olusoga from season 1.

Maya Jama. Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images

Rounding out the list, singer-songwriter James Blunt will be joined by fellow musicians Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix fame, as well as actress and model Jerry Hall and content creator King Kenny.

Claudia Winkelman will return to host the hit show, as all 21 celebs battle it out to win a share of a £100,000 cash prize for their chosen charity.

The first season of The Celebrity Traitors kicked off in October 2025, and amassed an average audience of 14.9 million across its run, peaking at 15.4m for the finale.

This was followed up by the fourth season of The Traitors earlier this year, which saw a similarly impressive 12.5m average viewership across its 12 episodes, making it the second most-viewed series on television since the start of 2025, behind only its celebrity counterpart.

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The Celebrity Traitors airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later in 2026.

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