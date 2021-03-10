The Celebrity Circle heats up as Saffron and ‘Big Narstie’ block the first player

Two episodes in, and we’re already hooked on The Celebrity Circle. In fact we’ve found ourselves shouting at the telly, as the famous players have proved absolutely rubbish at working out who the catfishes are. Aren’t they taking notes?!

Tonight it was already time for one player to be blocked, and to exit the show for good.

The decision was in the hands of YouTuber Saffron Barker (playing as herself) and rapper Lady Leshurr (posing as Big Narstie), and both had a different opinion on who should leave first.

**Warning: The rest of the article contains spoilers for Wednesday night’s episode of The Celebrity Circle**

While Lady Leshurr was a big fan of Duncan James (who isn’t, especially with all those Blue song title puns he’s dropping), Saffron wanted to save Denise Van Outen because she’s “a good egg” and is the same age as Saffron’s mum. Fair enough.

Duncan was gutted. “Congratulations to Denise, you played the game better than me and I have to bow out,” he said to the screen in his swanky Circle pad. “I’m really gutted I’m going home, because I was really enjoying being on the show. I think I might have shot myself in the foot by talking to Saffron and Big Narstie to plead my case. I definitely wanted to stay.”

Denise on the other hand was delighted to remain in the competition. “I’m not going to lie I’m really quite happy,” she smiled, wearing a Chas and Dave T-shirt. “Oh poor Duncan, he’s my friend.”

Before Duncan left the show he had the opportunity to meet one of the other players. He chose Gemma Collins and knocked on her door only to discover it was Loose Women’s Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha sitting on the sofa, not the GC. He told the pair they had a good chance in the competition, but will they be able to fool the other players?

The Circle continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Channel 4.