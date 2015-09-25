Thursday night's final saw the final seven contestants leave the house. X Factor fiancés Stevi and Chloe-Jasmine went first, followed by Sherrie, Bobby and Natasha. James won with an impressive 45% of the vote compared to Austin's 34%.

Asked why he thought the public voted him their CCB 2015 winner, James told host Emma Willis he had "no idea."

"I’ve tried to be myself… put other people’s feelings ahead of my own... I didn’t have a strategy… I went with my heart and my gut.

More like this

"We have to realise when you go in, you don’t go in to make friends but it happens naturally. I got close to people there who I hope to be friends with for the rest of my life," he continued, before thanking the British public for their support.

The former Apprentice star said of his calm demeanour in the house: "I just started listening… you don’t get results shouting the loudest… there’s nothing wrong with differences… it's hard living with fourteen people that you don’t know. I could nit-pick on all sorts of things… end up arguing over a boiled egg… I thought I’d just let them get on with it."

Advertisement

Celebrity Big Brother will be back on Channel 5 in 2016