Occupation: Entrepreneur and Make-Up Brand Owner

Lives: London, UK

Uzma describes herself as confident, creative and spiritual, though says she can lack patience. She has set up a non-profit organisation to help women reach out to one another in times of need and lists being nominated for an Asian Women of Achievement Awards as one of her greatest business achievements. She says the brand she is most inspired by is MAC, because they have created a product that most women think they can’t live without.

She says: “If I believe in something, I will go to the end to make sure it’s done.”