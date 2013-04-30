Occupation: Mexican Food Entrepreneur

Lives: Birmingham, UK

Tim lists his passions in life as food, travel, business and money, and the achievement he is most proud of is launching a business while still studying in his final year at university. He describes himself as happy-go-lucky, energetic and with a ‘never give up’ attitude, though admits he can lack focus. Moving up from his first job on a paper round to starting a leaflet distribution service before founding his catering company, Tim now wants to use business as a vehicle to bring new culinary experiences to people.

More like this

Advertisement

He says: “I’m definitely a team player. I’m not a lone ranger in any sense of the word.”